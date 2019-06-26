Top Nigerian financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc has informed customers of its intention to close early on Friday, June 28, 2019.In a notice to customers on Monday, the lender said this Friday, banking services at its branches would end earlier than usual.For GTBank customers in Lagos, they won’t be attended to from 3pm on Friday and those outside won’t be attended to from 2pm.The reason for this early closure of is to allow the financial institution to carry out its audit exercise in preparation of the release of its half-year results.“Dear customer, please be informed that on Friday, June 28, 2019, our branches in Lagos will close at 3pm and our branches outside Lagos will close at 2pm to enable us to complete our half-year audit exercise,” the notice said.“We encourage you to take advantage of our secure, convenient and always ON alternative channels for all your banking needs,” it added.