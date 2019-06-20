



Kayode Fayemi, chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), says state executives will soon make known their stand on state police.





He disclosed this in Abuja, during the forum’s inaugural meeting under his leadership.





Fayemi had earlier told journalists that governors were yet to decide on state and local government police because the financial capacity of each state differs.





He had said while some governors had offered to adopt state police, others were still battling with the challenge of paying workers salaries.





But he told reporters on Wednesday night that the issue of state police is of serious concern to Nigerians, especially as a result of the current security challenges.





“We know that state police is an issue of interest and concern to the citizens and governors themselves and we will review it and make our position as forum known soon,” he said.





Fayemi said the forum “resolved to set up a security committee at the national economic council level”.





He added that the forum will “retain security as a reoccurring item on its agenda for the foreseeable and retain security as a reoccurring item in its agenda for feasible future to monitor development of security situation.”





The forum, he also said, had agreed to hold a one-day interactive session with the World Bank and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on ongoing developmental programmes across states.





He said the meeting had been scheduled for June 26, adding that the forum will also hold a retreat with joint tax board and chairman of internal revenue service of states.



