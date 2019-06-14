“From the end of next month, we are going to double your allowance, from the end of next month. If you are earning N5,000 allowance, we are going to double it for you. It is Lagos State tax payer’s money we are going to be giving to all of you so the citizens are going to be expecting a new, reformed and more civil LASTMA officers, Any LASTMA official that is on duty and has reported one form of illness or the other should be treated free of charge.”

“They (people) want a LASTMA officer that shows civility. Courtesy demands courtesy if you are going to even arrest or apprehend somebody, be courteous and respectful to them,” he added.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu increases LASTMA officials salary by a 100 percent.Lagos state governor has announced a 100 percent increase in the allowances of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials (LASTMA). The announcement of the salary increase was made when Sanwo Olu visited the LASTMA headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos. He promised that the increase would commence from the end of July 2019 while also stating that LASTMA officials would be entitled to free health treatment.Sanwo-also commended the officials for their service to ensure a free flow of traffic and traffic management in the state. He reminded them of his promise to rehabilitate bad roads in Lagos as he insists that the government would now be strict with traffic offenders.LASTMA officials were tasked not to allow any offender go without paying fine saying, “if the person says he knows the governor, tell him to call the governor to pay the money for the offence.” Sanwo-Olu urged the traffic management officers to be civil when engaging road users.