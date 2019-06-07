The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has queried the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11, over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn by the Kano Emirate Council.It was learnt on Wednesday that the query emanated from the office of the Secretary to the State Government.Efforts to contact Ganduje’s Director General, Media and Communications, Ameen Yassar, to confirm the development failed as his phone could not be reached.But the Chief of Staff to the emir, Munir Sanusi, confirmed that the query was received on Thursday.Munir said the state government demanded a response from the emir within 24 hours.“We received the query today (Thursday). The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria had on Tuesday reported that the commission recommended the suspension of the emir.The commission, according to the report, said during its investigation, it found out that N3.4bn was misappropriated by the Kano Emirate between 2014 and 2017 under Sanusi.The investigation was in respect of a petition of financial misappropriation levelled against Kano Emirate Council under the present emir.The panel report had stated, “It is also the opinion of this commission based on the available evidence that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II continued to undermine the investigation through various means which included giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation.“The act is seriously affecting the process of our statutory responsibility and offends the provisions of Section 25 of the Commission’s enabling Law 2008 (as amended),” the report said.It, therefore, recommended that the “principal suspect in the person of Muhammadu Sanusi II and all other suspects connected with the case be suspended pending the final outcome of the investigations.”It recommended that appropriate authority should be set up to oversee the affairs of the emirate council in line with established statutes and policies pending the final outcome of the commission’s investigations.