



Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll, have not been reconciled.





Conforming this to our correspondent, a while ago, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar, said even though a reconciliation meeting was held in Abuja on Friday, the matter has not been resolved.





He said, “Certainly, a reconciliation meeting was organised by Governor Fayemi and Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the governor and emir attended the meeting, the governor has not given his stand on the matter.





“What I can confirm to you is that the dialogue is still on, therefore, we should wait for the response of the governor.”





He added that the meeting was attended by many district heads and other traditional rulers.





Anwar had said after the meeting, that the duo exchanged pleasantries with each other.





“As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other for the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.





“Both leaders spoke and urged all Muslims to continue with the good teachings and spirit of the Fasting period of the Month of Ramadan.





“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate Gov. Ganduje for the victory in his second term in office. He also wished the governor successful tenure in office.”





He said: “For healthier relationship between the two institutions of government and Kano Emirate Council, the dialogues will continue.”





In the meantime, the Kano Emirate Council has responded to the query issued to the Emir through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.





Media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who announced this said the letter containing the reply by the Emir was received within the stipulated time frame of 48hrs as stated in the query.





Emir Sanusi had contrary to the claims in the letter that he misappropriated N3.4 billion, the amount he inherited from the coffers of the Emirate Council was just over N1.8 billion.





The Emir also said the Secretary of the Council was the accounting officer of the palace and not him.



