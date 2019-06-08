



The crisis between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II may have come to an end after the duo reached a truce on Friday night, June 7, in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports.





The newspaper reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on Friday mediated in the matter.





President Buhari reportedly intervened following calls by northern elders as the estrangement between the governor and the emir raised tension in the state.





The president’s intervention comes a day to the expiration of a query issued to the emir by the state government, seeking answer on alleged misappropriation of the emirate’s finances.

At the peace meeting held Friday night in Abuja, the governor and the emir have agreed to sheath the sword for the interest of Kano as well as to de-escalate tension and prevent break down of law and order.





Although details of the meeting are sketchy, a credible source at the Presidency revealed that the chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, chaired the meeting attended by “a very few notable personalities”.





“All I can tell you is that the meeting is positive. The parties have agreed to work together in the interest of peace, stability and progress of Kano,” said the source.





“The president will be briefed on the outcome of the meeting. Alhamdulillah the emir and the governor are no more quarreling.”





It was also gathered that despite the truce, the emir has chosen to clear his name by responding to the query of the state government regarding allegations leveled against him by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.





The governor and the emir have been at dagger drawn, following the emir’s alleged support for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Abba Yusuf, in the last general election.





In order to whittle down the emir’s influence, the governor created four rival emirates in Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye and appointed emirs in each emirate.





A court action was instituted by the four kingmakers of Kano Emirate, challenging the government decision to balkanize the emirate.