Elder statesman and Second Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has charged Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, to be bold and answer the query issued him by investigators of the alleged financial mismanagement of Kano Emirate Council.





Reacting to the reported query that was issued to the Emir of Kano, the elder statesman maintained that a query should not be a cause of worry or surprise as it is a normal process of establishing the truth in any matter.





Yakasai, however, urged the investigators to be objective and impartial in the discharge of their responsibilities.





He urged the emir to go through the content of the allegations against him and provide answers to the issues raised.





According to him, “if someone raises a complaint against one, the correct thing to do is to give the respondent a chance to answer and defend himself.





“Emir Sanusi’s refusal to submit himself to their investigation would certainly not be helpful in this case as silence both in the Common Law and in Islam is deemed as consent,” he told Sun Newspaper.





He recalled that part of the submissions of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission in its interim report was that the emir was not cooperating with their investigation.





Meanwhile, the elder statesman dismissed the suggestions that the Emir of Kano should resign at this stage.





“Resignation would surely not solve the problem as the accusations leveled against him would still be there even if he is no longer there as the Emir of Kano,” he said.