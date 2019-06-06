A 50-year-old Ghanaian artisan, popularly known as Pabobo, has died while working inside a water tank in the Osborne area of Lagos.He was said to have become unconscious while in the tank at No.8B Ondo Street, Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi, around 4.45pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019.An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the artisan was hale and hearty when he began working in the water tank.He said there was no injury on his body to show that he fell while in the tank.The eyewitness stated, “When I was going to my house through Ondo Street, I saw people gathered and a man lying on the floor. They were preparing to take him to hospital.“But from what I gathered, the man was working inside a water tank and stayed there for some hours without coming out. Because of this, those around went near the tank and discovered that there was no movement though the artisan was there.“The people had to call the police, who evacuated the man and took him to hospital. Right now, nobody can tell precisely what led to the man’s death except an autopsy is conducted.”The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the command received information of the sudden and unnatural death of a Ghanaian artisan, popularly called Pabobo, on June 1 around 4.45pm.According to him, the man was said to have become unconscious inside the water tank in the Osborne Foreshore area of Ikoyi.Elkana explained that Pabobo was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he later died.He said police detectives visited the scene and took photographs of the area, adding that the corpse had been deposited in the Lagos Island General Hospital morgue for autopsy.The PPRO stated that the police had begun investigation into the incident with a view to unravelling the circumstance leading to the artisan’s death.Elkana said, “We have information on the sudden and unnatural death of one Pabobo, 50, a Ghanaian artisan, on June 1, 2019, around 4.45pm. His other names are unknown. He allegedly became unconscious inside a water tank at No. 8B Ondo Street, Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he later died. The police have visited the scene and taken photographs. His corpse was evacuated and deposited in the Lagos Island General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, investigation is in progress.”