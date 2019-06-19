



Ghanaian authorities have invited Olufemi Abikoye, Nigeria’s high commissioner to the country, over a protest on the “demonising” reports about Nigerians based in Ghana.





The high commissioner had expressed concerns over the manner in which the Ghanaian press “priortised” negative reports about Nigerians.





“The Ghanaian press, both print and electronic as well as social media seems to have enjoyed a field day in demonising Nigeria which for all intent and purpose, is seen as a fraternal brother to Ghana,” Abikoye had said in a statement.





While addressing the media hours after the complaint by Abikoye, Frank Dompreh (pictured), chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Ghana, said his team will discuss with the Nigerian diplomat in order to strengthen the ties between both countries.





“We are threading cautiously, but unfortunately recent pronouncements in the media is not the best and we as a committee that has oversight when it comes to over-arching concerns about foreign relations,” he said.





“We want to appeal to the generality of the people of this country, the youth and the media. We should all be measured in our pronouncements, any arrest which has been effected by the police, we will urge the police to do their work dispassionately.





“We have sent a word to the Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana. We will be meeting him, we feel that there is no course of worry, but generally we have to appeal to our own that we don’t want to dread any bad relationship between the two countries.”



