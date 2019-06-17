Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday held a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Gbajabiamila, who fielded questions from State House correspondents afterwards, promised to carry opposition lawmakers along in committee membership and leadership.The speaker said that the meeting with the vice president was all about moving the country forward.He said that meeting centred on Nigeria and charting a roadmap on how to tackle the problems confronting the nation.“ Those were the issues we discussed; it was not a personal visit, but you can call it a hybrid between personal and official, but most official, addressing the issues of the problem.“We discussed how the executive and the legislature can collaborate to make life better for Nigeria and Nigerians.“Committees will be unfolded in the next few weeks and you will see how we intend to carry the opposition along; I am not letting anything out of the bag but you can be sure that they will be carried along.“You heard my inaugural speech; we are going to be doing things differently; we are going to build on whatever the achievements are of the 8th Assembly.“ It is going to be a reformed house; the reforms are going to be dished out piecemeal so as not to shut the system.“But there will be reforms that will be for the benefit of the country. We see how it goes," he said.(NAN)