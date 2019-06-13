



Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has constituted four sub-committees in the legislative chamber.





Gbajabiamila constituted the committees on Thursday after the first session of the newly inaugurated house, before adjourning plenary till July 2.





The committees including welfare, selection, media and publicity as well as rules and business are to commence work immediately pending the formation of all the relevant committees.





Addressing journalists, Khadija Ibrahim, chairman of the sub-committee on media and publicity, said Gbajabiamila has also resolved to visit select constituencies that have been in the news recently.





She said: “The traditional victory party done after the emergence of speaker has been cancelled due to the fact that we have a lot of work to do. In the two weeks recess, we are going to work, we are not going on holiday. New members will settle down and get to work





“Mr. Speaker has emphasised he is going to visit some constituency offices and have a feel of what is happening in them especially those making the headlines. So he wants to go and know what is happening in those constituencies.”





The former minister of state for foreign affairs added that the green chamber will work in unity and devoid of party affiliations.





“We remain as one house regardless of party affiliations. There is not going to be any prejudices or leaning towards one party,” she said.





“We stand united. In one Nigeria we believe, in one Nigeria we stand and will work harmoniously with the executive. The three arms of government needs to work hand in hand to make progress in this country.”