Kano State government has cancelled the annual traditional Sallah event known as, Hawan Nassarawa, slated for tomorrow Thursday 6th June, 2019, for security reasons.





Hawan Nasarawa is a traditional visit by reigning emir of Kano to the governor at the Government House two days after Eid as a mark of allegiance to the political authority.





However, a statement on Wednesday night by Malam Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State explained that after security meeting that was held between governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with all the security agencies, concerning all Sallah celebrations, as it is usually done, there was intelligence report for the fear of breach of peace during the upcoming event.





The statement therefore said: “It is clear to all that, Governor Ganduje is a peace loving leader, who doesn’t toy with safety and security of his people and all other citizens living in Kano.





“For this reason and as a result of the intelligence report, the state government is not relenting, and it declares Hawan Nassarawa cancelled.





“After the security meeting the Kano Metropolitan Emirate Council was duly informed about the terrifying intelligence report and the cancellation of Hawan Nassarawa.”





Anwar therefore advised the people to “move and feel free in these days of Sallah celebration and beyond. As every measure for the state to remain peaceful is taken with all seriousness.”