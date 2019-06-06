



The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, is said to have been queried by Governor Umar Ganduje for allegedly misappropriating the Emirate Council’s N3.4 billion.





Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the Emir was queried after the submission of a report by the State office of the anti-corruption and Public Complaint Commission who investigated him on the alleged squandering of the Emirate Council’s funds.





The report which was submitted to the Government late Tuesday is said to have recommended for the immediate suspension of the Emir.





The government has consequently handed down a query to the Emir through the Office of the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji late Tuesday.

Similarly, the Source who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned, explained further that the government after receiving the reports of the State Anti Corruption Commission indicting Sanusi plans to set up a panel that would recommend what would happen to the Emir.





The Emir in the reports has been accused of squandering the sum of N3.4 Billion and his interference in the investigation of the anti-corruption commission by blocking all his staff that were invited for questioning before the anti-corruption office.





Our correspondent also reliably gathered that the government is planning on the complete deposition of the Emir when a final report of its forthcoming panel of inquiry comes out indicting Sanusi.





Governor Ganduje is alleged to have completely sidelined Emir Sanusi in his activities, with the Governor attending Durbar traditional ceremony at far away Bichi, leaving the Emir to grapple with Thugs who disrupted his Hawan Daushe, resulting in the killing of one and injuring of many.





Ganduje also cancelled the 100 years Hawan Nassarawa traditional homage which Emir Sanusi is supposed to have carried out Thursday, forcing the Emir to also cancel all other Sallah activities of the Emirate Council.