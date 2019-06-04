Some funseekers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have described the 2019 Eid celebrations as ‘less fun’ compared to 2018.The respondents, who spoke to our correspondent at Novare Gateway Mall, said the city felt emptier this year as there were less events to attend.Although families were gathered at the mall to watch movies and shop, the vibe was a little quieter than most holidays.Respondents attribute the situation to the holidays falling in the middle of the week and the cluster of public holidays the week before.It was gathered that in 2018, the Eid celebrations coincided with Father’s Day and were held on a weekend stretch.Some parents said that they had taken their children out on May 27 (Children’s Day) and enjoyed a lavish holiday on May 29 (Inauguration Day).Mrs Maryam Bilau said, “We have had too many holidays and we have one more so people are trying to be careful with money.“The last few weeks have been really celebratory. But Eid is special and should be celebrated more. This year, it seems people are trying to be more low-key,” she said.Mr Joshua Ayamkpa told our correspondent that he brought his family to enjoy the holiday as they did not have the chance during Children’s Day.He also noted that the festivities was at it’s lowest ebb.He said, “Honestly, this year is not as hot as last year in terms of celebrations but it’s understandable. Too many holidays and no money. 2018 was far more fun.”Meanwhile, other respondents said it was important to mark the end of the fasting with a celebration although they have to celebrate moderately this year.Mrs Aisha Mahmoud said, “We are really happy for the Sallah celebrations. No, this is not the one where we kill a ram but it signals the end of Ramadan.“We can say the whole mood is because people spent a lot of money last week for Children’s Day but we are out here and celebrating the way we can.”Also, Mr Ibrahim Kaigama said that some people decided to stay at home, cook and eat with their families as it is the first day.He said, “Things will pick up tomorrow (Wednesday). For today, most people are likely celebrating Eid with their families or in the village.“Also, the economic situation is tougher than last year so people are trying to be wise with finances, especially with the numerous public holidays,” he said.