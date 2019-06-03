



The Senatorial candidate of the Accord Party (AP), for Abia North Senatorial district during the February 23 national Assembly election and now, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief kachi Iheme, has slammed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, over claims that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was pursuing Fulani agenda in the country.





Reacting in an interview on Monday, Iheme, accused the ex-Nigeria President and the PDP of embarking on an alleged mission to blackmail and discredit the Buhari-led government’s avowed commitment to stamp out terrorism, as well as curb corruption which has eaten deeply into the nation’s fabrics.





According to him, “You see, it is the nature of the oppositions to cook up baseless allegations against the government in power. But, you and I know that the idea of fulanization/Islamization of Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress-led federal government only exist on the mind of the opposition PDP and their sponsors.





“The President is a detribalized Nigerian. The country is being ran on a democratic platform, and all the institutions of governance are in place. So, the issue of Buhari planning to Islamise Nigeria does not really exist. Buhari just recently told Nigerians that this time, he is going to run an all inclusive government.

“And also, the present federal government has not relented on it’s war against insurgencies and other forms of insecurity. You can see that the APC government has added further impetus to the fight against Boko-Haram insurgents, other than, the lip services that the then PDP government were adopting.





“I urge my fellow Christian faithful to try to christianize Nigeria, by doing what they should do, not adopting money religion. They should all go out and make disciples of Christ from Nigerians, and not crying wolf. Fulanization that isdoes not exist”.





Recall that former President Obasanjo had at a church event in Delta State, at the weekend, claimed that the twin evils of Boko-Haram and killer herdsmen were no longer issues of lack of education and employment for our youth in Nigeria, but now a “West African Fulanization, Islamization and global organized crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining and regime change.”