



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reiterated its position to clamp down on motorcycles and tricycles operating without number plates and their drivers operating without the class “A” drivers license with effect from 1st August 2019.





In a statement on Wednesday, Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, revealed that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the operation, saying that the action is in tandem with the provisions of Section 10 Sub Section 4(h) and (i)of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007.





He said that in order to ensure an easy process of acquisition of the number plates and the Class “A” Drivers license, the Corps Marshal has notified Motor Licensing Authorities (MLAs) across the country to make the processes less cumbersome for applicants so that motorcycle and tricycle operators can have a smooth and hitch-free process of acquisition of the Uniform Licensing Scheme Products.





Speaking further, Kazeem also quoted the Corps Marshal as saying, that applicants who desire to acquire fresh class “A” License must first present themselves for driving test at the Vehicle Inspection Office before advancing to the capturing unit for continuation of the process.





The Corps Public Education Officer asserted that the Corps is not ready to take excuses any more as far as Class ‘A’ License and number plate registration are concerned.





It said, “All tricycle and motorcycle operators must be licensed before they could be allowed to operate so as to enhance established processes for fishing out untrained and unqualified drivers on the roads.





“In addition, he stated that the growing reports of crimes associated with motorcycles and tricycles has made the clampdown imperative so that the successes already recorded by the Corps through the proactive deployment of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme, especially in the area of national security Intelligence would not be undermined.”





The Corps Marshal had earlier issued an express directive to FRSC Commanding Officers nationwide mandating them to engage the relevant stakeholders and associations on the proposed clampdown.





The statement added that, “In case of crashes, obstructions and other forms of road emergencies, motorists are advised to call the FRSC Toll – free number 122.”