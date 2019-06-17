



Former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba SAN, has advised the newly-elected leadership of the 9th National Assembly to note that Nigerians expect a vibrant and stable National Assembly.





“Nigerians expect a vibrant and stable National Assembly that puts Nigeria first in all its considerations. Nigerians expect a National Assembly that will be partners in progress with the other arms of government,” he said in a statement issued in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.





The Leader of the 7th Senate pointed out that “It is good that leadership of the National Assembly emerged from within and amongst the members as it should.





“I heartily congratulate Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan and Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for being chosen by other Distinguished Senators as the President and Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“I equally extend my hearty congratulations to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase for emerging as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said, adding that: “in all the instances, the margin of victory spoke volumes of the confidence Senators and Honourable Members repose in you. The expectations of Nigerians are high and quite rightly so.





“There is no gainsaying the fact that the next four years should indeed reflect significant “next Level” progress in our national development





“I wish you a successful and stable tenure. The stability of the National Assembly is arguably the biggest determinant of a successful democratic government in Nigeria. Please be rest assured of our support and prayers at all times. The task of achieving the desired national development is an onerous and collective one,” Ndoma-Egba stated.