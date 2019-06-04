



The Flying Eagles have refused to leave their hotel in Poland over the non-payment of their allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).





The Nigerian team had crashed out of the Fifa U-20 World Cup tournament in Lodz on Monday.





Success Makanjuola’s 50th minute goal only appeared to be a consolation after Amadou Sagna and Niane, fellow African flagbearers from Senegal, had shot two goals up before half time in the round of 16.





Although, the players were expected to leave the hotel by 3am on Tuesday, they did not budge.





TheCable reports that a change in flight time was made for the team by the world football ruling body to 12pm, but the players are still adamant.





An insider, who pleaded not to be mentioned revealed that the players are insisting that they must be paid their winnings, draw bonuses and allowances before leaving for the airport.





Pleas made by Nigeria’s football officials including Pinnick Amaju, NFF president, were not successful.





Fifa’s deadline for eliminated teams to vacate their hotels has since expired, meaning that the team could be thrown out soon.





It was also gathered that Polish police have already beefed up security perhaps it becomes necessary to eject the Nigerian team out of the hotel.





At the time of filing this report, Andrew Randa, media officer, was not available for comments.