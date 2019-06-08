Bad haircuts are disasters no one anticipates until they arrive. Since its one of the most prominent physical features, wearing the wrong haircut could completely downplay your appearance.

These tips won’t leave you confused next time your stylist gives you an awkward haircut.

Identify what’s wrong

Identifying what really went wrong and discussing it with your stylist is your first step in dealing with a hair problem. This will suggest the closest solution you should consider.

Besides, your first impression after a haircut may be wrongly interpreted. Sometimes what you tag a bad haircut might simply be your face trying to get adjusted to the new look.

Consider another haircut

A box fade gone wrong can be transformed into a side-part with fade. Similarly, an awful geometric hairstyle can quickly be replaced with a buzz cut. So don’t give up on your hairstyle immediately until you’re done considering other suitable alternatives.

Cut it all off

Your hope should be in the fact that hair will always grow back. So once you realise there’s definitely no available options that would suit your hair texture and face shape, brace up and go for a clean shave.

Invest in hair grooming products

It is advised you purchase hair products, especially those that stimulate hair growth. This will help shorten the time spent waiting for your hair to grow out. Aside from improving your hair length, these products would also naturally enhance the hair texture and density.

Invest in baseball caps/ fashion hats

Because a clean shave doesn’t look good on everyone, hair accessories like baseball hats and fashion hats can also come in handy. Wear them with confidence until your next visit to the salon.



