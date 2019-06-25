A renowned commercial lawyer, Mr Olufemi Lijadu, was on Monday inaugurated as Chairman, board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Mr Lijadu, at his inauguration yesterday in Abuja, by the permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, was given the task of taking the Nigerian capital market to the next level.The new SEC board chair, who obtained a first degree in Law at the University of Durham, St Chads College in 1980, was an Executive Director at United Bank for Africa Plc from 1997 to 2002.In 1983, he further bagged his LLM in Law from the University College London and then an M.Sc in Business Management from the London Business School in 2003.Mr Lijadu, an indigene of Ogun State, worked with the Udoma and Osagie Chambers from 1992 to 1994 and then co-founded a thriving business law firm Ukiri & Lijadu Law Firm. He was also a consultant at Femi Lijadu & Company.The SEC chair has vast experience in Energy Law, Banking and Finance Law, Foreign Investment Law and Commercial Law.From 2015 to 2017, he was in the Presidential Committee on the Recovery of Government Assets.While at SEC, Mr Lijadu will work with Ms Mary Uduk, the acting Director-General; Dr Alvan Ikoku, representing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the board; Mr Okokon Ekanem, representing Federal Ministry of Finance; Mr Lamido Yuguda, a non-Executive Commissioner; Mrs Rekiya Ladi, a non-Executive Commissioner; Mr Henry Rowland, acting Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services; Mr Isyaku Tilde, acting Executive Commissioner, Operations; and Mr Reginald Karawusa, acting Executive Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement.