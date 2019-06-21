The Federal Government has directed all basic and secondary schools across the country to immediately implement the teaching of history as a standalone subject from the next academic calendar.Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education made this known on Friday in an interview with the newsmen in Abuja.The Federal Government on June 18 promised the return history to school curriculum while ensuring that all primary school teachers are trained to deliver digital literacy.Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared at the launch of Education for Justice Programme that government had kick-started implementation in 12 primary and secondary schools across the six geopolitical zones and instructional classes have also commenced.According to Echono, the directive has already been given and it is automatic that all the schools should implement simultaneously.“By the next academic calendar, history will be taught as a standalone subject.“It is with immediate implementation. So, definitely for the next academic year everybody will fall in line because we already articulated the curriculum and the examination should be done along those lines,” he said.