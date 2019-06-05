Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria and the wife of the current President Muhammadu Buhari is a cosmetologist, Beauty Therapist and Author.Prior to acquiring her higher degrees, Mrs. Buhari had earlier pursued a career in Beauty and fashion. Since the start of the Buhari administration, Aisha Buhari has maintained a stately disposition, bringing back a certain modesty to the office of the First Lady.Over the years, she has run a successful business as the founder of Hanzy Spa and Hanzy Beauty Institute, a beauty salon in Kaduna and Abuja.She obtained a diploma in beauty therapy, from the Carlton Institute of Beauty Therapy, Windsor, United Kingdom. Permanent Make-up, Mesotherapy and Micro-dermabrasion.She holds a post-graduate diploma in cosmetology and beauty from Academy Esthetique Beauty Institute of France. She is a member of the United Kingdom Vocational Training and Charitable Trust and the International Health and Beauty Council.A beauty therapist is someone who is professionally trained and specialises in beauty treatments of both the face and body. As well as making their clients look beautiful, they are also responsible for making them feel good about themselves.She closed her beauty salon at inception when her husband became the president of Nigeria in 2015. She is married with 5 children and one grandchild.She has since published a book “Essentials of Beauty Therapy: A Complete Guide for Beauty Specialists” which has been recommended as a text for the NBTE curriculum.Aisha Buhari is a vocal advocate of women’s rights and children rights and this was a focal point during her campaign for her husband’s election in 2015. She has, on several occasions, emphasised the need for young girls to get Primary and Secondary school education before getting married, saying that she believes no girl should get married before the age of 17.In May 2015, on the sidelines of the Global Women Conference held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aisha stressed the need for Nigerian laws that will protect the women from forced early marriages, sex trafficking and other issues Nigerian girls and women contend with. She raised concerns on Child sexual abuse in Nigeria, sex trafficking and the need for Legislation against early marriage.