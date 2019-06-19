

Olufemi Anikulapo-Kuti, Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer, Hakim and Dobet Gnahoré, Egyptian and Ivorian stars, will all perform at the African Cup of Nations opening ceremony on Friday.

The three musicians will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.

The “Beng beng beng” crooner will sing the song in English, Hakim in Arabic and Gnahore in French.

African Football Community Tweeted this information on their official handle: "The AFCON Organizing Committee have chosen three international singers to perform the #AFCON2019 official song in the opening ceremony :







“Hakim” (Arabic)