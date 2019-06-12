



Immediate past senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has slammed Governor Nasir El-rufai for claiming to have retired him and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi from Kaduna politics.





El-rufai yesterday in a post on his verified social media handles taunted Sani and Hunkuyi for losing out in the 2019 elections after allegedly betraying him.





He said, “KDSG congratulates Senators Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Uba Sani and wish the former senators Suleiman Hunkuyi and Shehu Sani a well-deserved retirement.





“LESSON: Unless betrayed, our loyalty and fidelity to friends are permanent and pensionable.





“Unless reconciled, our opposition and enmity to traitors are also permanent and pensionable. A new chapter for all of them begins today.”





In a swift reaction, Shehu Sani said in a statement personally signed by him that Governor El-rufai could not lay claim to ‘retiring’ him from politics because he is yet to do it without President Muhammadu Buhari’s backing.





He alleged plots by the governor to assassinate him and Senator Hunkuyi; adding that he was free to send his ‘body bag’ assassins after them.





The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to the post by Nasir El-rufai where he made mention of my name and that of Distinguished Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi. Even though I’m in Court with the Governor in the last one year where he sued me and I sued him back for libel, it’s still necessary to respond to him thus;





“You can’t claim to have ‘retired’ anyone in politics when all your life is about hanging behind President Buhari and name dropping him to achieve your goals.





“You are yet to prove your ‘power of retirement’ by standing on your feet, though the recent one you did was trying to be the chairman of Governors’ forum and you woefully failed.





“Your treacherous history of decamping from one Godfather to another is well known to all Nigerians. And I have always believed that it’s a matter of time before PMB will have a taste of your patented venom and perfidy once you reach a point that he is of no further importance to you.





“You are Neither the first to ‘win re-election’ nor will you be the last in our state. The difference is that even Makarfi who served 8 years never claimed to have retired anyone. And their victories was never challenged as fraud.





“It’s typical of you after spending days and night begging PMB and Oshiomole to have your way over two senatorial seats only for you to purport for yourself the claim of retiring your perceived adversaries. All the staff of Oshiomole’s office at Aso Drive can attest to how you patrolled that office 24hours and knelt down for him to have your way and how you shed tears before PMB to let you install a stooge.





“However, I believed that President Buhari is experienced enough to know that what you say behind him is different from what you say before him.





“In the last four years, I have survived many attacks and assassination attempts in Kaduna of which the intention is clear.





“You tried to frame me up for murder until your evil became exposed.





“On the month of May 2018 you openly called on the public to launch violence and kill me and the other two senators.





“The clear threats in your post is not different from your desire to murder me or Senator Hunkuyi or any of our family members.





“You are highly intoxicated with power, but like I always say, power is temporary, no matter how long you cling unto it, it’s a matter of time you will return back as an ordinary person and at the mercy of your deeds.





“You can continue to hide behind Buhari to ‘retire people’ and you can use your vantage position to kill me or Senator Hunkuyi But Neither you nor your likes can silence us.





“I’m not responsible for your height but your God.





“You, Your wives and your children are so stuck and obsessed with us, why not for once graduate from this point.





“I’m always proud of my votes and my supporters; I never divided people along religious lines to get votes and I never shared money and fabrics to women and men to queue up to vote for me and I never used threats and violence to force people to vote for me and I never relied on ‘Baba Buhari’ to come to kaduna to ask people to vote for me.





“Before I left the APC, I told PMB and Oshiomhole and Tinubu that you will insult, betray and fight them. It’s in your DNA.





“The liquor of power makes you think and act like a God, enjoy it while it lasts. It seems your mind is still troubled if not, Shehu Sani could not have been in your heart long after you ‘retired him’.





“You are at liberty to send your body bags assassins after me but be rest assured that the Shehu you know will never be silent.”