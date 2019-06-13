The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) needs more quality events to expand the commercial potential of the fashion and lifestyle sector, Kevin Koya, fashion consultant says.Koya, who is also the creative director of ‘Connect And Chill’ – FCT’s leading networking event for people in the creative industry and investors, said more initiatives are needed to boost the industry.In an interview with the newsmen on Thursday, Koya said that a large number of designers and other creative people leave Abuja in their numbers because there are hardly avenues to showcase their works.He said, “Week in, week out, you see people migrating to Lagos to thrive there. The interesting thing is that Abuja has a solid market but these people don’t feel wanted because they cannot showcase.“In Lagos, there are quality events every day just for fashion designers, writers, singers or painters. The creative industry thrives there because attention is paid to it,” he said.Koya noted that the creative industry plays a major role in the development and tourism worth of any city and Abuja as the capital city, needs to hone it.He added that it was difficult for designers and artists to get the right funding and encouragement in Abuja, and there are few avenues to meet investors.Speaking on the contributions of his network to the growth and development of the Abuja creative space, Koya noted that there was still a lot of work to be done.He said, “Designers need loans and grants. Connect and Chill has been giving platforms to these creative individuals but much more is needed to make the industry better and bigger.“We have basically been an encouragement platform for upcoming brands to network and showcase without discrimination.“We are also working on the mindset of Abuja-based citizens to be more conscious of the creativity around them and show up, well dressed for these events.“We wish we could do more in terms of getting loans and grants for more designers and creatives to open up space and reduce the Abuja-to-Lagos migration,” Koya said.