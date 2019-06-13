



Former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted to the renaming of Abuja national stadium after MKO Abiola.





Abiola was the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.





Buhari, in his Democracy Day speech, made the announcement and explained his decision.





He said: “As we all know, correcting injustice is a pre-requisite for peace and unity.

“As part of the process of healing and reconciliation, I approved the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day and invested the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola and Babagana Kingibe with National Honours, as I did with the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.





“The purpose was to partially atone for the previous damage done in annulling the Presidential elections of that year.





“Today, I propose the re-naming of the Abuja National Stadium. Henceforth it will be called MOSHOOD ABIOLA NATIONAL STADIUM.”





In his reaction on Thursday, Fayose tweeted: “Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame.





“It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.”



