



The Federal Government on Tuesday disclosed that it is working towards establishing “Ruga Settlements” for herdsmen in 12 pilot states nationwide.





Alh. Mohammadu Umar, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.





He said that the farm settlements, when fully established, would address the incessant clashes between Fulani cattle rearers and farmers.





Umar explained that the pilot programme had already commenced on a 31000-hectare land in Kotongora, Niger state.





According to him, the required facilities for a basic life and treatment of cattle are being provided to enhance productivity.





He said that the government would replicate the programme in selected states as work “is ongoing in the 12 pilot states”.





According to him, six settlements will be established in each of the pilot states.





Umar, who added that the centres would be expanded and adequately equipped, assured the beneficiaries that government would do all that was necessary to enlighten the herdsmen on how the use of ranches could make cattle rearing more profitable.





He said that the government would sensitise the herdsmen to the social and political benefits derivable from such settlements.





The permanent secretary stated that various spots would also be established for the pastoralists to be able to milk their cows.