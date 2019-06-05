



A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened to move a motion for the secession of the South West geopolitical zone from the Nigerian federation.





He issued the threat in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.





According to him, the move might become necessary if the perceived ‘Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda’ continues in Nigeria.





Fani-Kayode said such a motion by him will be consistent with the precedent set by his father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, who on August 2, 1958, successfully moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule.

He said that the new republic that would emerge would be known as “Oduduwa”.





The former Minister tweeted: “On August 2nd 1958 my father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, successfully moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule.





“If the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda continues I shall move the motion for Oduduwa’s independence from Nigerian colonial rule.”





Fani-Kayode is a close ally of Nnamdi Kanu, who is seeking a Biafra Republic in the South East geopolitical zone.



