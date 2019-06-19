



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, has reacted to the abduction of the son of ex-Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Dayo by unknown gunmen.





Dayo was waylaid at gunpoint in his farm at Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State at about 6pm.





Although there were some staff with Dayo, the abductors took him away to an unknown destination.





A source was quoted as saying: ” The villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

“The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko.





“But they are yet to locate Dayo’s whereabouts. It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air.”





Reacting, Fani-Kayode prayed for the release of Dayo and others abducted across the country.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “My heart goes out to the Buhari’s Minister of Health Professor Isaac Adewole whose son, Dayo, has been kidnapped at gun point on his Ibadan farm. My prayers are with him and all the other victims of kidnap in our country.”