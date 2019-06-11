







Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe North on his emergence as the Senate President.





Lawan Tuesday was declared winner of the election to the office of the Senate Presidency of the 9th National Assembly after he polled the highest number of votes.





This followed a hitch-free election on Tuesday at the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.





The election, which was presided by Mohammed Ataba-Omolori, saw the Yobe Senator scoring 79 votes after ballots sorting.





Reacting in a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Congratulations to Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who has emerged as Nigeria’s Senate President. May God guide you.”