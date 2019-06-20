



A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, seeking an explanation for his absence at democracy day celebration on June 12.





Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, General Gowon, Babangida, among others were not present at the event.





Obasanjo, however, claimed that he was not invited for the national event.





However, in a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Obasanjo owed Nigerians explanation on why he did not attend the programme.

He said, “The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, owes an answer to Nigerians on his absence from the 2019 Presidential inauguration and Democracy Day celebration because the claim that he was not invited or he did not receive an invitation cannot be sustained.





“Since the claim was first made, elements in the polity that have deliberately and consistently been trying to lead the country toward polarization have cashed in on it, throwing all manner of rubbish at the Buhari Presidency.”





But reacting Fani- Kayode said, “The Presidency should stop its whining about Baba Obasanjo’s failure to attend the Democracy Day celebration. They are behaving like a spoilt child that was stood up on its first date. Why would OBJ celebrate Democracy Day with an election-rigger and a tyrant who stole a mandate?”





“Why would ANY former Head of State or President attend? Apart from OBJ, @GEJonathan, Gen. Gowon, Gen. Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar ALL boycotted the event as did virtually the entire world. Doesn’t @MBuhari get the message? No-one regards you or takes you seriously,” he added.