



Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has backed the All Progressives Congress, APC, on its choice of Femi Gbajabiamila for the Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.





Fani-Kayode, who expressed his reservations in the way the Lagos-born politician had allegedly emphasised his Muslim religion and how he had conducted his campaign, notwithstanding, maintained that Gbajabiamila deserved to occupy the position.





In a series of tweets on Sunday, the former Minister said, “I don’t like @femigbaja’s @OfficialAPCNg or the way he conducted aspects of his campaign or the way he emphasised his Muslim faith and bowed before a northern Muslim cleric.





“However I STILL believe that he deserves to be elected Speaker of the House and I support his candidacy.





“I have known him for 40 years and I assure you that he is NOT a criminal, he has NOT been convicted of anything in America, he is his own man, he is not a stooge, he is cerebal, he is not a coward, he is tough and he loves his wife, family and country deeply and passionately.





“Besides, Lagos state and his Surulere constituency, deserve to have the position of Speaker after all these years.





“I urge all those in the House of Reps from both @OfficialPDPNig and @OfficialAPCNg to vote for @femigbaja on Tuesday. Godspeed Femo! I wish you well!”