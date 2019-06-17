I took fake malaria drugs that was what insulted my liver and it resulted in my eyes.



According to the scan result it shows I have inflammation of the liver.



People are bad



How can someone be selling fake Malaria drugs



Again according to the test, i have small malaria and excess typhoid.

Fake Malaria drugs is said to have killed a final year ESUT student, Ojeh Cynthia Nnenna.A final year ESUT student, Ojeh Cynthia Nnenna passed on after a brief illness which has now been attributed to the fake malaria drug she ingested.The final year Accounting student of the Enugu State University of science and Technology, who was set to round off her program next month, died Friday night, just hours after having a chat with her friend, detailing what she was going through.In her last conversation on WhatsApp, she narrated how she took a fake malaria drugs prescribed to her at the pharmacy. Below is the chat that proves the claim that fake malaria drug was the cause of the ESUT student’s death.According to Ojeh Cynthia Nnenna;