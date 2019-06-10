



Femi Gbajabiamila, aspirant for house of representatives speakership, has promised an effective legislature under his leadership.





Speaking when he was endorsed by many party members in Abuja on Sunday, Gbajabiamila promised to ensure a competitive 9th assembly if elected speaker.





The Lagos lawmaker had been endorsed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is expected to produce the leaders in the incoming assembly.





He said the house under his leadership will be transparent and will make even the opposition proud.









Abdulmumin Jibrin, his campaign director-general, said about 230 incoming members have also endorsed Gbajabiamila for speaker,





He aded that among them are 60 members of the opposition including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Jibrin also said six top contenders for speakership position have stepped down for Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase, the APC’s candidate for deputy speaker.





“This is to show how transparent and our strength is which will be done by signing of endorsement,” he said, adding: “We know we have the numbers but we don’t want to take anything for granted. In the next 24 hours we have to tighten the knots.





“Unlike 2015, we have made a lot of inroad into PDP. We knew we have to consult them and they are not even interested in committee chairmanship but to be partners in progress with the APC.





“Those supporting the others are hiding, but as we can see, we go everywhere with our supporters. We want to see the strength of the other contenders.”