



Manchester City’s first fixture of the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign is against West Ham United.





The game will be played on Saturday, August 10.





Manchester City disclosed this through the club’s official Twitter page on Thursday.





The Premier League champions’ first home fixture next season comes the following week against Tottenham Hotspur.





Pep Guardiola’s men won the Premier League last season ahead of Liverpool.





See Man City’s 2019/2020 Premier League fixtures:



