



Liverpool’s first fixture of the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign is against Norwich City at Anfield.





The game will be played on Friday, August 9.





The first away fixture of the Champions League holders next season comes the following week against Southampton.





Jurgen Klopp’s men finished in the second position on the Premier League table last season.

Liverpool disclosed this through the club’s official website on Thursday.





Full list of Liverpool’s 2019/2020 Premier League fixtures:





August:





Friday 9 – Norwich City (H)





Saturday 17 – Southampton (A)





Saturday 24 – Arsenal (H)





Saturday 31 – Burnley (A)





September:





Saturday 14 – Newcastle United (H)





Saturday 21 – Chelsea (A)





Saturday 28 – Sheffield United (A)





October:





Saturday 5 – Leicester City (H)





Saturday 19 – Manchester United (A)





Saturday 26 –Tottenham Hotspur (H)





November:





Saturday 2 – Aston Villa (A)





Saturday 9 – Manchester City (H)





Saturday 23 – Crystal Palace (A)





Saturday 30 – Brighton and Hove Albion (H)





December:





Wednesday 4 – Everton (H)





Saturday 7 – Bournemouth (A)





Saturday 14 – Watford (H)





Saturday 21 – West Ham United (A)





Thursday 26 – Leicester City (A)





Saturday 28 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)





January:





Wednesday 1 – Sheffield United (H)





Saturday 11 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)





Saturday 18 – Manchester United (H)





Tuesday 21 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)





February:





Saturday 1 – Southampton (H)





Saturday 8 – Norwich City (A)





Saturday 22 – West Ham United (H)





Saturday 29 – Watford (A)





March:





Saturday 7 – Bournemouth (H)





Saturday 14 – Everton (A)





Saturday 21 – Crystal Palace (H)





April:





Saturday 4 – Manchester City (A)





Saturday 11 – Aston Villa (H)





Saturday 18 – Brighton and Hove Albion (A)





Saturday 25 – Burnley (H)





May:





Saturday 2 – Arsenal (A)





Saturday 9 – Chelsea (H)





Sunday 17 – Newcastle United (A)