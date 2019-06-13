 EPL 2019/2020: Full list of Chelsea games as Premier League announces fixtures | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » EPL 2019/2020: Full list of Chelsea games as Premier League announces fixtures

Chelsea’s 2019/2020 Premier League season begins on a tough note as they travel to rivals Manchester United.

The game will be played on Sunday, August 11.

The Blues’ first home fixture is against Leicester City before they head to East Anglia to take on promoted Norwich City.

August concludes with a home game against another newcomer, Sheffield United.


The Europa Cup winners travel to Tottenham and Arsenal in consecutive away fixtures either side of Christmas.

Their first visit to Spurs’ new stadium is currently scheduled for 21 December, with the trip to the Emirates a week later.

Chelsea welcome Arsenal January 22, while Tottenham are at Stamford Bridge February 22.

Full fixtures:
Sun Aug 11Manchester UnitedAway
Sat Aug 17Leicester CityHome
Sat Aug 24Norwich CityAway
Sat Aug 31Sheffield UnitedHome
Sat Sep 14Wolverhampton WanderersAway
Sat Sep 21LiverpoolHome
Sat Sep 28Brighton and Hove AlbionHome
Sat Oct 5SouthamptonAway
Sat Oct 19Newcastle UnitedHome
Sat Oct 26BurnleyAway
Sat Nov 2WatfordAway
Sat Nov 9Crystal PalaceHome
Sat Nov 23Manchester CityAway
Sat Nov 30West Ham UnitedHome
Wed Dec 4Aston VillaHome
Sat Dec 7EvertonAway
Sat Dec 14BournemouthHome
Sat Dec 21Tottenham HotspurAway
Thu Dec 26SouthamptonHome
Sat Dec 28ArsenalAway
Wed Jan 1Brighton and Hove AlbionAway
Sat Jan 11BurnleyHome
Sat Jan 18Newcastle UnitedAway
Wed Jan 22ArsenalHome
Sat Feb 1Leicester CityAway
Match to be played Sat Feb 8 or Sat 15 FebManchester UnitedHome
Sat Feb 22Tottenham HotspurHome
Sat Feb 29BournemouthAway
Sat Mar 7EvertonHome
Sat Mar 14Aston VillaAway
Sat Mar 21Manchester CityHome
Sat Apr 4West Ham UnitedAway
Sat Apr 11WatfordHome
Sat Apr 18Crystal PalaceAway
Sat Apr 25Sheffield UnitedAway
Sat May 2Norwich CityHome
Sat May 9LiverpoolAway
Sun May 17Wolverhampton WanderersHome




