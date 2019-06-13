



Chelsea’s 2019/2020 Premier League season begins on a tough note as they travel to rivals Manchester United.





The game will be played on Sunday, August 11.





The Blues’ first home fixture is against Leicester City before they head to East Anglia to take on promoted Norwich City.





August concludes with a home game against another newcomer, Sheffield United.





The Europa Cup winners travel to Tottenham and Arsenal in consecutive away fixtures either side of Christmas.





Their first visit to Spurs’ new stadium is currently scheduled for 21 December, with the trip to the Emirates a week later.





Chelsea welcome Arsenal January 22, while Tottenham are at Stamford Bridge February 22.

Full fixtures: