Chelsea’s 2019/2020 Premier League season begins on a tough note as they travel to rivals Manchester United.
The game will be played on Sunday, August 11.
The Blues’ first home fixture is against Leicester City before they head to East Anglia to take on promoted Norwich City.
August concludes with a home game against another newcomer, Sheffield United.
The Europa Cup winners travel to Tottenham and Arsenal in consecutive away fixtures either side of Christmas.
Their first visit to Spurs’ new stadium is currently scheduled for 21 December, with the trip to the Emirates a week later.
Chelsea welcome Arsenal January 22, while Tottenham are at Stamford Bridge February 22.
Full fixtures:
Sun Aug 11 Manchester United Away Sat Aug 17 Leicester City Home Sat Aug 24 Norwich City Away Sat Aug 31 Sheffield United Home Sat Sep 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers Away Sat Sep 21 Liverpool Home Sat Sep 28 Brighton and Hove Albion Home Sat Oct 5 Southampton Away Sat Oct 19 Newcastle United Home Sat Oct 26 Burnley Away Sat Nov 2 Watford Away Sat Nov 9 Crystal Palace Home Sat Nov 23 Manchester City Away Sat Nov 30 West Ham United Home Wed Dec 4 Aston Villa Home Sat Dec 7 Everton Away Sat Dec 14 Bournemouth Home Sat Dec 21 Tottenham Hotspur Away Thu Dec 26 Southampton Home Sat Dec 28 Arsenal Away Wed Jan 1 Brighton and Hove Albion Away Sat Jan 11 Burnley Home Sat Jan 18 Newcastle United Away Wed Jan 22 Arsenal Home Sat Feb 1 Leicester City Away Match to be played Sat Feb 8 or Sat 15 Feb Manchester United Home Sat Feb 22 Tottenham Hotspur Home Sat Feb 29 Bournemouth Away Sat Mar 7 Everton Home Sat Mar 14 Aston Villa Away Sat Mar 21 Manchester City Home Sat Apr 4 West Ham United Away Sat Apr 11 Watford Home Sat Apr 18 Crystal Palace Away Sat Apr 25 Sheffield United Away Sat May 2 Norwich City Home Sat May 9 Liverpool Away Sun May 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers Home
