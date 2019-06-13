



Arsenal will begin their Premier League 2019/2020 campaign at Newcastle.





The game will be screened live on Sky Sports at 2pm on Sunday, August 11.





After that, the Gunners host Burnley at Emirates Stadium before facing Liverpool at Anfield.





The first North London Derby of the season as Tottenham arrive in N5 on August 21 with the reverse fixture taking place on April 25.





Unai Emery’s men round off the season by hosting Liverpool, travelling to Aston Villa and then facing Watford at home.