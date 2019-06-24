Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Usman Nagogo has a given two-week ultimatum to Miyetti Allah to end banditry activities or face the wrath of the laws.Addressing leaders of Miyetti Allah during a reconciliation meeting held at J.B Yakubu secretariat Gusau today, the Commissioner said Zamfara has had enough of banditry activities, calling on the Fulani bandits to embrace peace and surrender their weapons.The Commissioner asked the Fulani leaders to call their people to order and stop all forms of banditry and other criminal activities or face the full wrath of the law.He blamed the Fulani leaders for all atrocities being committed by the bandits, as according to him, they have not taken enough measures to call their subjects to order despite the reconciliation accord signed by both the Fulani and farmers in the state.The Commissioner maintained that the volunteer groups have since surrendered more than 9000 weapons in a bid to embrace peace, lamenting that, the Fulani cattle rearers were yet to do so.Reacting to the commissioner’s speech, the Sarkin Fulani Zamfara, (leader of the Fulani), Alhaji Ahmed Mutawalle said, “Fulani are peace loving people”.The Sarkin Fulani said Fulani herdsmen were subjected to all forms of intimidations and harassment by farmers who have continued to encroach and cultivate grazing lands and cattle routes meant for cattlemen.According to Sarkin Fulani, the refusal of the farmers to vacate grazing lands was one of the factors that contributed to the current insecurity problems, stressing that, “This was the beginning of farmers-Fulani clash which led to reprisal attacks and finally metamorphosed into armed banditry”.He stated however that, armed banditry could only be effectively controlled if the state government waded in and forced farmers to move out of grazing lands and allow herders to move freely with their cattle in the grazing areas.The Sarkin Fulani also used the opportunity to announce the dissolution of leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and banned the association’s activities until further notice.