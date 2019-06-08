



Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, has replied a query issued to him by the administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, over an alleged misappropriation of N3.4billion.





The development comes less than a day after Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, and Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, initiated a reconciliatory meeting to broker peace between the governor and emir.





In a letter seen by Nigerianeye, the emir was exonerated from the misappropriation.





The reply of the query was signed by Abba Yusuf, acting secretary of Kano Emirate Council.





Below is the content of the letter which was obtained by Nigerianeye:





I am directed to refer to your letter No. SSG/OFF/03/V.I, dated June 6th, 2019 to which was attached a copy of the report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Chairman containing some allegations of financial misappropriation of the sum of N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council.





You may wish to note that at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the account of the Kano Emirate Council was N1,893,378,923.38 (One Billion Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Three Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo Only).





It is also important to note that His Highness, Sarkin Kano is not the Accounting Officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council. We thank you for giving us the opportunity to respond to the various allegations contained in the report and accordingly give our responses as per the attached. Please accept our best regards.





