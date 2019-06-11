 Ekweremadu takes a jibe at Omo-Agege, says election for DSP is a referendum on the mace theft | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has been nominated for the position of the Deputy Senate President.

Ekweremadu’s nomination, however, came as a surprise to many.

He was nominated by Chukwuka Utazi from Enugu north nominates Ike Ekweremadu as deputy senate president; the nomination is seconded by Rose Okoh from Cross River north.

While accepting the nomination, he said "I have worked with many Nigerians in this chamber to achieve what I consider to be a progress in unity. It was in this assembly that we passed the north-east development bill, and also appropriated N10 billion to support Zamfara."


The former deputy senate president says the election for DSP is a referendum on the mace theft.

In his words, "On a fateful day in this chamber, something unusual happened. Some people came into the ninth assembly and brutalised our staff, taking away our mace. What we are doing today is a referendum on that day. This is an opportunity to decide on what we want ... a moment to ensure that all things that make us independent are not infringed upon."

It was alleged that Omo-Agege was behind the incident.

Ekweremadu, is now contesting against Omo-Agege  for the position of the Deputy Senate President.





