



Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the minority principal officers of the 9th Senate.





The Enugu-born politician expressed confidence in the ability of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members to be a formidable opposition in the Senate.





He tweeted at the weekend: “I heartily congratulate my brother, friend, and ally, Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on his emergence as the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“I also congratulate my brothers, Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Philip Aduda, and Clifford Ordia on their emergence as Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Whip, respectively.





Ekweremadu had lost his bid to retain his former position to incumbent DSP, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.