



The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has assured Nigerians that the anti-corruption agency will continue to protect the image of the country.





He made the pledge in Ibadan on Friday, while featuring on a live radio programme, Security Guide, at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Ibadan National Station.





Magu, was represented by the Zonal Head of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo.





He, however, reiterated the agency’s commitment to deploying all available resources to ensure that the corrupt elements in the country do not soil her name before the international community.

According to him, the law establishing the EFCC gives it sufficient power to achieve the objective.





He said, “The EFCC Establishment Act of 2004 as amended gives the Commission the power to investigate people living above their known sources of income. This is designed to ensure that people don’t hide under fictitious means of livelihood to engage in acts that portray us as dubious people.





“We are very keen on protecting the image of this country, and this we will do within the ambit of the law





“We advocate a crime-free society. If anybody is given an opportunity to serve, he should make good use of the opportunity because service is a privilege. It is not an avenue to loot the nation’s economy,” he affirmed.





He also tasked the youths to ensure that they use their energy and intellect to pursue lawful activities that will enhance their lives and help promote the name of their country of birth.





While receiving the EFCC team to the premises of the radio station, the Deputy Director, Programmes, Mrs. Janet Bolatito Joseph, commended the Commission on its dogged fight against corruption in the country.





Earlier, the anchor of the programme, Morakinyo Alabi, told the visitors that the station will be willing to create space for the Commission to share its successes with its listeners, especially the aspect of combating economic and financial crimes.