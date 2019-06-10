Hon. Ned Nwoko, husband of the sensational Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, was on Sunday denied accreditation by the management of the National Assembly.





Hon. Nwoko was recently returned as Senator-elect to represent Delta North senatorial district at the 9th Senate.





The Delta-born politician was the first and earliest caller at the National Assembly complex on Sunday for documentation, ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony.





The former member, House of Representatives, was, however, turned down by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Chief Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

Omolori, who accosted Hon. Nwoko at the ‘White House’ lobby, opposite Hearing Room 1, venue for the accreditation of elected lawmakers, informed him that he will not be accredited because of unsettled electoral dispute in his Delta North senatorial district.





Nwoko is currently entangled in legal battle with another member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, over the rightful candidate of the party in the last National Assembly election.





The Court of Appeal had last month ruled in favour of Nwaoboshi, nullifying Nwoko’s victory at the Federal High Court, while asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and issue Nwaoboshi a Certificate of Return.





Senator Nwaoboshi later arrived the National Assembly for his own documentation at about 4pm, though it was not certain if he was successful with the process.