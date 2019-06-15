



An ambulance conveying medical equipment was attacked at the boundary between Ondo and Edo states on Friday.





It was gathered that some medical officials were inside the ambulance, a white Toyota Hiace bus, when it was attacked.





A source said the ambulance was conveying drugs used in treating lassa fever patients to an undisclosed location, when the attackers struck.





“The team was traveling in the bus (ambulance) to deliver the medical equipment meant to fight the Lassa Fever when the gunmen struck on Benin road,” the source said.





A policeman with his uniform stained with blood

“They ambushed, and attacked the medical team and later shot at the security personnel in the vehicle as I was told, they kidnapped those in the ambulance.”





Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo police command, could not be reached as of the time this report was filed. His telephone line was out of reach.





Ondo is among the states where the government is tackling insecurity.





Earlier in the week, Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor, narrated how suspected kidnappers targeted his convoy.





He said his security aides had to open fire before the suspects fled.