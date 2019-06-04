Very disrespectful and rude Governor Yahaya Bello hugging his paramount traditional ruler Alh Ado Ibrahim who is over 90years.



Can Gov Tabuwal hug the Sultan? Or will Elrufai hug the Emir of Zaria? If this disobedient child will not respect the seat of Ohinoyi, he should respect the age of HRM. Home training is not a gift.

“On Dino Melaye, we always try to avoid giving him undue attention. The ideologies are different. Yahaya Bello is in politics to develop, Melaye is in politics to share and blackmail.



“So, there is a very sharp difference between the two of them and that is why it is difficult for the two of them to work together because the ideologies are quite different.”

The lawmaker representing Kogi West district in the National Assembly, called out the governor after he was captured hugging a paramount ruler in Kogi State, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim. Melaye and the governor have been in a long-standing beef. In March this year, Yahaya Bello said he can never work with Dino Melaye because their ideologies for joining politics are different.