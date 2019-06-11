Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, and Ike Ekweremadu of Enugu west senatorial district, are currently in a contest for the number two position at the senate.





Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the immediate past deputy senate president.





Omo-Agege, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is being backed by the leadership of the ruling party.





Ahmad Lawan had earlier been elected president of the senate. He had defeated Ali Ndume in the election.

The leadership of the APC had endorsed Lawan for the position. The ruling party has also settled for Omo-Agege as deputy senate president.





More to follow…