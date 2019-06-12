



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of desecrating Nigeria’s democracy.





It said the Buhari government has desecrated Nigeria’s democratic values and despoiled the nation’s electoral processes just to have itself in office.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party insisted that the Buhari Presidency and the APC cannot “celebrate Democracy Day when they are still overburdened by the guilt of their questionable presidential electoral victory.”





The statement reads: “We congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s June 12 Democracy Day.

“Our party urges all compatriots to use the occasion to reflect and redouble their efforts in the collective quest for the re-entrenchment of true democracy and its tenets of rule of law, freedom, tolerance, dialogue, peaceful co-existence, justice and the sanctity of our electoral process.





“We however holds that it is a national tragedy that our Democracy Day is being celebrated under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that have desecrated all our democratic values and despoiled our electoral processes just to have

itself in office.”





