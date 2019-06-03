



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has reacted to statement by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Sunday, urging Christians not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari





Kumuyi, who gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, in Lagos, said that real Christians must obey constituted authorities and shun violence.





He was quoted saying: “Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through internet.





“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.





However, Fani-Kayode while reacting to Kumuyi’s statement, urged God to deliver Nigerians from “Shepherd who defend the cruel”





On his Twitter page, the former minister wrote:

“Don’t attack Buhari”- Kumuyi’





“God deliver us from shepherds that slaughter the sheep, that defend the cruel, that support injustice, that love the wicked, that serve the tyrant, that despise the weak, that enslave the poor and that worship genocidal maniacs and sociopathic butchers.”