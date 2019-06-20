Davido, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, has embarked on the search of an old cancer patient whose “only” wish is to meet him.





A very touching video clip had earlier surfaced and gone viral on social media of the aged woman who seemed to be diagnosed of the dreaded disease. She appeared to be in a yet to be identified hospital.











In a very soft but determined voice, the woman averred that she will be cured of the malignancy as soon as the ‘If’ singer sits next to her on her sickbed.





“Leave me joor, na today I begin tell you the wish. I don dey tell una say make una bring my pikin Davido,” she said in pidgin English.

“Becuase me, I no want designer, I no want Ferrari o, but if he sit for my bedside, even if the cancer na stage four even though na three, the cancer go die. Una no bring my pikin come give me. Make una leave me joor.”





In response to the request, Davido called on fans to help him identify the cancer patient who he described as a “beautiful woman”.





“Please find this beautiful woman for me,” Davido wrote.

Although the bedridden woman is yet to be located, fans and critics have commended the singer for showing interest in identifying her.